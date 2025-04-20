Mathias Jensen News: Scores as late sub

Jensen assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Jensen entered the match as a sub for Yehor Yarmolyuk in the 76th minute of play, and he made the most of the limited time by assisting on his squad's fourth goal of the match with a cross to Christian Norgaard, who headed it home late in second half extra time. The goal contribution marked the second of the campaign for Jensen, who also recorded an accurate cross for the second time in three outings.