Mathias Jensen News: Scores Bees lone goal
Jensen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Monday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester United.
Jensen earned his first goal in some time as he scored the lone goal for Brentford on Monday, finding the back of the net in the 87th minute for a consolation goal. His last goal came in January, although that was in FA Cup play, with his last league goal coming Oct. 20. The midfielder is up to three goals and one assist in 32 appearances (22 starts) this season.
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