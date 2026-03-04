Mathias Jensen headshot

Mathias Jensen News: Three crosses in away draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jensen generated one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Jensen attempted three crosses as his side drew 0-0 to Bournemouth. With two corners in this game he has continued his run as the main set-piece taker for Brentford. He completed two crosses for the fourth game in a row and attempted at least three in each of the last five.

Mathias Jensen
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Jensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Jensen See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 27
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
16 days ago