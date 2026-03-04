Mathias Jensen News: Three crosses in away draw

Jensen generated one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

