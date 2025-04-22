Mathias Laborda Injury: Could be back soon

Laborda (hamstring) returned to individual training outside on Tuesday and was seen running laps. He is expected to be back soon, coach Jesper Sorensen told the media, according to Har Journalist. "Mathias is looking good, I hope that he will be back soon."

Laborda got back in outdoor training ahead of Sunday's trip to Minnesota. He is close from returning, although it's not clear if he has any chance to return for that clash, but any sort of return to training is a good sign for Laborda. Edier Ocampo has taken a larger role with Laborda sidelined.