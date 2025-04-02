Mathias Laborda Injury: Will miss several weeks

Laborda suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's clash against Toronto that forced him out in the 79th minute and will be out for several weeks, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist.

Laborda will be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained against Toronto on Saturday. This is a significant blow for the Whitecaps as he has been an undisputed starter since last season, contributing heavily on his right flank. Edier Ocampo is expected to replace him until he returns to full fitness.