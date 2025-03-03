Fantasy Soccer
Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Busy in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Laborda registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Laborda tends to be a very defensive option, but did brilliantly during Sunday's win. The defender also created a chance, and worked well on both sides of the ball. Laborda will hope to build on this, with the chance for some substantial minutes in a good team giving him some strong upside.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
