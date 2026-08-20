Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Leader in multiple defensive stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Laborda took two off target shots, created a chance, blocked two shots, made three interceptions and three clearances during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston.

Laborda was a part of the Vancouver back line that conceded once Wednesday, leading his side in blocks, interceptions and clearances. The defender has combined for six shots, five interceptions and eight clearances over his last three starts.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024