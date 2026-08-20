Mathias Laborda News: Leader in multiple defensive stats
Laborda took two off target shots, created a chance, blocked two shots, made three interceptions and three clearances during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston.
Laborda was a part of the Vancouver back line that conceded once Wednesday, leading his side in blocks, interceptions and clearances. The defender has combined for six shots, five interceptions and eight clearances over his last three starts.
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