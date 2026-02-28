Mathias Laborda News: Logs assist
Laborda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Toronto FC.
Laborda only created one chance and didn't provide a ton of service but was credited with an assist. The defender will likely have a chance to be involved in the attack again next week against Portland Timbers. Though Portland has scored three goals in two games, it has already allowed four and had a minus-7 goal differential a year ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More