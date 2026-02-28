Mathias Laborda News: Logs assist

Laborda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Laborda only created one chance and didn't provide a ton of service but was credited with an assist. The defender will likely have a chance to be involved in the attack again next week against Portland Timbers. Though Portland has scored three goals in two games, it has already allowed four and had a minus-7 goal differential a year ago.