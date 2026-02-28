Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Logs assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Laborda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Laborda only created one chance and didn't provide a ton of service but was credited with an assist. The defender will likely have a chance to be involved in the attack again next week against Portland Timbers. Though Portland has scored three goals in two games, it has already allowed four and had a minus-7 goal differential a year ago.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
359 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024