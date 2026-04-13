Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Nets one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Laborda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York City FC.

Laborda recorded his second goal of the season to add on to his two assists through six appearances. He's started all but one game, recording 17 clearances with eight tackles won and making two blocks.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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