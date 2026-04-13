Mathias Laborda News: Nets one
Laborda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York City FC.
Laborda recorded his second goal of the season to add on to his two assists through six appearances. He's started all but one game, recording 17 clearances with eight tackles won and making two blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Laborda See More