Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Laborda scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against CF Montreal.

Laborda scored a rare goal during Saturday's win, getting on the scoresheet with a nice finish that proved to be major in a tight game. The defender isn't likely to be a major goalscoring threat moving forward, but the chance to have an occasional goal contribution is certainly a boon for Laborda.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
