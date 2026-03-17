Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Scores and assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Laborda scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Sunday's 6-0 victory over Minnesota United.

Laborda scored his first goal of the season Sunday, an unassisted strike in the 22nd minute following a set piece. He also assisted Cheikh Sabaly's strike in the 74th minute, his second assist of the season. His contributions on the attack were apparently not enough for him, as he also recorded his third clean sheet of the season, recording five clearances, one tackle and one blocked shot through his excellent 90 minutes of action.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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