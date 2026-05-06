Mathias Laborda News: Scores equalizer at LA Galaxy
Laborda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Laborda scored the equalizer in the 81st minute with his third goal in the season. The centerback made the second-most tackles for Vancouver on defense (two). That was his eighth start in nine overall appearances.
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