Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Scores equalizer at LA Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Laborda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Laborda scored the equalizer in the 81st minute with his third goal in the season. The centerback made the second-most tackles for Vancouver on defense (two). That was his eighth start in nine overall appearances.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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