Mathias Laborda headshot

Mathias Laborda News: Standout defender in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Laborda generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Laborda produced team-highs Saturday with four interceptions and five clearances as Vancouver played to a 1-1 stalemate at San Jose. The central defender has made an impact at both ends of the pitch across his last five appearances (five starts), scoring twice and making 19 clearances. Laborda has played the full 90 minutes in each fixture he's been selected to the starting XI.

Mathias Laborda
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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