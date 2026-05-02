Mathias Olivera Injury: Late scratch for Como fixture
Olivera won't play Saturday due to muscle fatigue, Napoli stated.
Olivera made the trip to Como but was deemed unfit to perform because of some discomfort and will be re-evaluated ahead of May 11's home game versus Bologna. Sam Beukema is taking his place in the XI, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo is the only defender on the bench since Juan Jesus (personal) is also absent.
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