Mathias Olivera headshot

Mathias Olivera Injury: Late scratch for Como fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Olivera won't play Saturday due to muscle fatigue, Napoli stated.

Olivera made the trip to Como but was deemed unfit to perform because of some discomfort and will be re-evaluated ahead of May 11's home game versus Bologna. Sam Beukema is taking his place in the XI, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo is the only defender on the bench since Juan Jesus (personal) is also absent.

Mathias Olivera
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Olivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Olivera See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
32 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Dec. 2
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Dec. 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 1, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Monday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Monday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 27, 2022