Mathias Olivera Injury: Probable for Bologna meeting

Olivera (undisclosed) has been spotted in training after missing the previous game and will likely be a bench option Monday, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Olivera escaped without more serious issues after being ruled out late last week, but Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Sam Beukema have better chances of starting in this one. He has registered three or more tackles in his last three outings (all starts), amassing 13 (five won) and posting four key passes, two interceptions and four clearances during that stretch, with no clean sheets.