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Mathias Olivera News: DNP in Bologna contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Olivera (undisclosed) was an unused sub in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.

Olivera wasn't fielded after recuperating from a muscular ailment, as defenders Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Buongiorno and Amir Rrahmani played the whole game. He'll try to challenge one of the three in the last two fixtures.

Mathias Olivera
Napoli
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