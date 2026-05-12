Mathias Olivera News: DNP in Bologna contest
Olivera (undisclosed) was an unused sub in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.
Olivera wasn't fielded after recuperating from a muscular ailment, as defenders Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Buongiorno and Amir Rrahmani played the whole game. He'll try to challenge one of the three in the last two fixtures.
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