Mathias Olivera headshot

Mathias Olivera News: Gritty display in Lazio contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 2:56am

Olivera won four of five tackles and had one interception, two clearances and one block in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Olivera got the nod as a center-back again and had an okay performance, matching his season high in tackles, which he set in the previous round, but his team gave up two goals. He could face competition from Amir Rrahmani, who shook off an injury. He has tallied at least one clearance in six straight matches, amassing 12 and adding 19 tackles (eight won), four interceptions and four crosses (one accurate) during that stretch, with one clean sheet.

Mathias Olivera
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Olivera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathias Olivera See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
19 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Dec. 2
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Dec. 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 1, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Monday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Monday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 27, 2022