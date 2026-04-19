Mathias Olivera News: Gritty display in Lazio contest

Olivera won four of five tackles and had one interception, two clearances and one block in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lazio.

Olivera got the nod as a center-back again and had an okay performance, matching his season high in tackles, which he set in the previous round, but his team gave up two goals. He could face competition from Amir Rrahmani, who shook off an injury. He has tallied at least one clearance in six straight matches, amassing 12 and adding 19 tackles (eight won), four interceptions and four crosses (one accurate) during that stretch, with one clean sheet.