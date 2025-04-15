Mathias Olivera News: Provides assist versus Empoli

Olivera assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three clearances and two chances created in Monday's 3-0 win against Empoli.

Olivera was active on both ends and slipped the ball to Romelu Lukaku ahead of the second goal for his side. It's his second assist of the season. He has recaptured a regular role following an injury, starting in the past three matches. He has logged nine tackles (four won), three interceptions and 15 clearances in the last five matches, contributing to one clean sheet.