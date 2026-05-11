Mathias Olivera headshot

Mathias Olivera News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 11:12am

Olivera (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Bologna.

Olivera was training this week, and that has led to his return Monday, with the defender fit for a spot on the bench. He only missed one match due to the injury, and after seven straight starts before the injury, he hopes to return to that role to end the campaign.

Mathias Olivera
Napoli
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