Mathias Pereira Lage Injury: Back available Sunday

Pereira Lage (muscular) should be an option for Sunday's clash against Bremen after training fully with the team this week, according to Rupert Fabig from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Pereira Lage had been sidelined with a muscular injury that forced him to miss St. Pauli's last two outings, but the Portuguese midfielder returned to full training this week and is trending toward being available for Sunday's clash against Bremen. He had been a regular in the starting XI for most of the season before shifting to a bench role in the two matches leading up to the setback, so his exact role moving forward still needs to be sorted out.