Mathias Pereira Lage Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Pereira Lage (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.
Pereira Lage is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen as he has not recovered enough to be involved. The midfielder missed last week's match and remained limited in training while continuing to build his fitness. Despite being a regular starter for most of the campaign, he will have to wait longer before returning to action.
