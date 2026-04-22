Mathias Pereira Lage Injury: Suffers knee injury

Pereira Lage suffered a knee injury in training on Wednesday and is now feared to be out for the remainder of the season, according to Rupert Fabig of Hamburger Abendblatt.

Pereira Lage is set for some testing in the coming days as fans and the team hold their breath, as he may be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury in training. He has already headed to the hospital for further examination, with the extent of his injury to be revealed in a short time. This will leave his option for Saturday's match against Heidenheim unlikely, especially if the injury is serious enough to potentially keep him out for the last four games of the season. With the club facing relegation, this could be a major loss, with Martijn Kaars as a possible replacement in the attack.