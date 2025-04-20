Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathias Pereira Lage headshot

Mathias Pereira Lage News: Nine crosses, one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Pereira Lage assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Lens.

None of Pereira Lage's crosses were accurate. However, among the two chances he created, one of them was good enough to set up Pierre Lees-Melou for a goal. Pereira Lage has been riding a hot wave of momentum, featuring one goal and five assists in six appearances.

Mathias Pereira Lage
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now