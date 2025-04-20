Mathias Pereira Lage News: Nine crosses, one assist

Pereira Lage assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Lens.

None of Pereira Lage's crosses were accurate. However, among the two chances he created, one of them was good enough to set up Pierre Lees-Melou for a goal. Pereira Lage has been riding a hot wave of momentum, featuring one goal and five assists in six appearances.