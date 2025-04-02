Mathias Pereira Lage News: Scores, assists in road win

Pereira Lage scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 win over Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Pereira Lage scored his third goal in the season in the 26th minute to double Brest's lead on the road. He later logged his fourth assist so far to complete his great offensive effort. The midfielder also won the most aerials (three) for his side in the match.