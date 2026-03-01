Mathias Pereira Lage headshot

Mathias Pereira Lage News: Scores first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Pereira Lage scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Pereira Lage found the net in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, heading home a cross from Manolis Saliakas to open the scoring. The midfielder made his first start in four appearances and continues to endure a difficult season, tallying just one goal and two assists in 22 appearances this season.

Mathias Pereira Lage
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now