Mathias Pereira Lage News: Scores first goal of season

Pereira Lage scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Pereira Lage found the net in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, heading home a cross from Manolis Saliakas to open the scoring. The midfielder made his first start in four appearances and continues to endure a difficult season, tallying just one goal and two assists in 22 appearances this season.