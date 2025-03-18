Mathias Pereira Lage News: Six crosses in draw

Pereira Lage had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Reims.

Pereira Lage matched a team-high Sunday with two shot attempts (zero on goal) as Brest played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Reims. The midfielder contributed four tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts) across all competitions, Lage has attempted 13 shots (four on goal) and 42 crosses (12 accurate) while creating eight chances and supplying one assist.