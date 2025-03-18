Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mathias Pereira Lage headshot

Mathias Pereira Lage News: Six crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Pereira Lage had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Reims.

Pereira Lage matched a team-high Sunday with two shot attempts (zero on goal) as Brest played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Reims. The midfielder contributed four tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts) across all competitions, Lage has attempted 13 shots (four on goal) and 42 crosses (12 accurate) while creating eight chances and supplying one assist.

Mathias Pereira Lage
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now