Mathias Pereira Lage News: Three chances created
Lage recorded three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Strasbourg.
Lage picked up his first start in seven league games, and his three shots in the match mark a high within that span. He also has at least one shot on target in each of the last two games. Additionally, he tied his season high with three chances created in the match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now