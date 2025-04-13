Fantasy Soccer
Mathias Pereira Lage News: Two assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Pereira Lage had two assists in Brest's 3-3 draw Sunday against St. Etienne.

The midfielder had six crosses and six corner kicks, leading to two assists in a high-scoring draw. Pereira Lage continues to be the engine for Brest's offense and should replicate his service against Lens, though an assist might be tough to come by as the side has only allowed 32 goals in league play.

