Mathias Pereira Lage News: Valiant effort on offense
Pereira Lage generated three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon.
Even though Pereira Lage failed to score a goal, he led Brest's team in shots, showcasing a valiant effort on his part to get the side at least one point en route to a loss. Pereira Lage has logged six accurate crosses across his last two appearances, averaging three accurate crosses between the games.
