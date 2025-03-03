Fantasy Soccer
Mathias Pereira Lage News: Valiant effort on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Pereira Lage generated three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon.

Even though Pereira Lage failed to score a goal, he led Brest's team in shots, showcasing a valiant effort on his part to get the side at least one point en route to a loss. Pereira Lage has logged six accurate crosses across his last two appearances, averaging three accurate crosses between the games.

