Mathias Rasmussen Injury: Missing with muscle injury

Rasmussen was out for Saturday's 1-0 win over Hoffenheim due to a muscle injury, according to manager Alexander Blessin, per Andreas Zschorsch of Bild. "We have to see how the MRI goes, then. It is something small, structural. Of course, I hope it's only one or two games."

