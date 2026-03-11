Mathias Rasmussen Injury: Should be option
Rasmussen (strain) is an option for Friday's match against Galdbach, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "I think Mathias will be in the squad."
Rasmussen looks to be trying for a return Friday after an absence from the last match, hoping for a quick turnaround from a strain. This would grant the club another option in the midfield, as he serves more of a rotational role, starting in three of his five appearances with the club thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now