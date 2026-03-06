Mathias Rasmussen Injury: Sidelined once again

Rasmussen (strain) is out for Sunday's game against Frankfurt, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Rasmussen will be out again; he's only been running this week."

Rasmussen is dealing with a muscular injury, and while he's back running on grass, this game comes too soon for him. The midfielder will aim to return to action against Monchengladbach on March 13, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit enough for that contest.