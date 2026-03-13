Mathias Rasmussen News: Available off bench Friday

Rasmussen (strain) is on the bench for Friday's match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Rasmussen could return to action as expected, but he'll see limited minutes in his comeback from a two-game absence. The midfielder has made three starts in an offensive role in 2026, though he failed to score or assist in all of those performances. He'll challenge Joel Chima Fujita and Mathias Pereira Lage for opportunities going forward.