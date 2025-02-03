Mathieu Cafaro News: Dealt to Paris FC

Cafaro has completed a transfer to Paris FC from St. Etienne, according to his former club.

Cafaro ended his time with St. Etienne Monday, with the midfielder agreeing to a transfer to Paris FC. He appeared in 87 games for the green and white, notching 20 goal contributions in the process. This season, he started in nine of his 15 appearances, notching one goal in around 700 minutes of play.