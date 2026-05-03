Mathieu Choiniere News: Provides assist off bench

Choiniere assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus San Diego FC.

Choiniere came off the bench in the 79th minute with LAFC trailing by two and immediately made his presence felt, racking up a season-high four tackles (two won) while adding a shot and a chance created that set up Ryan Hollingshead's late equalizer for his first assist through 11 MLS appearances. He brought energy and bite in the midfield and helped swing momentum when LAFC needed it most. With Stephen Eustaquio back fit, his minutes could take a hit moving forward, but he showed he can still be a difference-maker off the bench for the Black and Gold.