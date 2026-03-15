Mathieu Choiniere News: Scores sensational brace in win

Choiniere scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Choiniere took over the match with two right-footed strikes from outside the box, first firing home from a central spot in the 73rd minute before doubling the lead in the 81st with another rocket from the right half-space. The opener finally rewarded LAFC after a long stretch of sustained pressure, while the second quickly shut the door on any comeback hopes for St. Louis. In his ninth MLS season, he came into the night with just 12 career league goals, but this breakout performance carried LAFC to another win after stepping into the starting midfield role for the injured Stephen Eustaquio (leg) and showing the club has real qualitative depth in the squad.