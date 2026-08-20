Mathieu Choiniere News: Sends in four crosses in loss
Choiniere generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids.
Choiniere sent in the second-most crosses for LA, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder also took three of their four corner kicks in the match. That was his 13th start in 21 overall appearances so far.
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