Mathieu Choiniere headshot

Mathieu Choiniere News: Sends in four crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Choiniere generated one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Choiniere sent in the second-most crosses for LA, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder also took three of their four corner kicks in the match. That was his 13th start in 21 overall appearances so far.

Mathieu Choiniere
Los Angeles Football Club
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