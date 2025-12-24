Choiniere joined LAFC in July and made 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring his first goal Aug. 16 in New England after arriving from CF Montreal. He developed in Montreal's academy before debuting in 2018 and went on to log 120 MLS appearances, earning All Star selections in 2023 and 2024. A Canadian national team midfielder, he has collected 21 senior caps, including multiple starts at the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup. He has also featured recently in international friendlies against Wales, Australia, Colombia, and Venezuela.