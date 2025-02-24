Fantasy Soccer
Mathieu Gorgelin headshot

Mathieu Gorgelin News: Concedes four goals Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gorgelin had one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Toulouse.

Gorgelin struggled again on Sunday, allowing four goals after conceding three in his previous match. He made only one save, matching his save total from the last game. The goalkeeper has yet to secure a clean sheet since taking over as the starter in late January. He will look to improve his performance against Lens on Saturday.

Mathieu Gorgelin
Le Havre
