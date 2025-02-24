Mathieu Gorgelin News: Concedes four goals Sunday
Gorgelin had one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Toulouse.
Gorgelin struggled again on Sunday, allowing four goals after conceding three in his previous match. He made only one save, matching his save total from the last game. The goalkeeper has yet to secure a clean sheet since taking over as the starter in late January. He will look to improve his performance against Lens on Saturday.
