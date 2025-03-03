Mathieu Gorgelin News: Concedes three in win

Gorgelin had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Lens.

Gorgelin faced heavy pressure against Lens as he allowed three goals while making four saves. It was a difficult start for the goalkeeper as he was beaten by a penalty kick in the third minute. He's now allowed three or more goals in three consecutive games. Next, he'll face off against St-Etienne, a team with 24 goals in 24 games.