Gorgelin gave up an early goal in Le Havre's 1-1 draw against St. Etienne Sunday. He made one save.

Gorgelin didn't do much to impact the result, though he did firm up after the early goal. Le Havre were fortunate to have a goal overturned due to VAR but Gorgelin should have more to do next Sunday against a Lyon side which has scored 44 goals in league play.