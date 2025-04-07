Mathieu Gorgelin News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Gorgelin made six saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Montpellier. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Gorgelin kept his first clean sheet of the season Sunday as he made his 10th start of the campaign. He tied a season high with six saves to keep Montpellier out of the back of the net. He faces a more difficult matchup Sunday versus Rennes, a side which has scored 38 goals through 28 matches this season.