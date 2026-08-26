Mathieu Patouillet News: Signs three-year deal with Brest

Patouillet has joined Brest on a three-year contract after arriving as a free agent, the club announced.

Patouillet joins Brest after spending last season with Al-Hilal and previously establishing himself during two loan campaigns at Sochaux, where he made 55 appearances across all competitions. The 22-year-old adds another option to a goalkeeping group that also includes Egil Selvik, Romain Cagnon and Noe Poillion. Patouillet is expected to provide competition and depth between the posts, though Selvik remains the leading option for the starting role.