Mathis Amougou Injury: Late call Sunday

Amougou (neck) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Direct Racing.

Amougou is battling some neck soreness after sleeping in a bad position earlier this week and will be a late call for Sunday's showdown with Paris FC. The midfielder has mostly been a bench piece this season and hasn't come off the bench in his last six available matches, so his possible absence shouldn't shake up Racing's starting XI.