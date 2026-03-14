Mathis Amougou Injury: Late call Sunday
Amougou (neck) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Paris FC, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Direct Racing.
Amougou is battling some neck soreness after sleeping in a bad position earlier this week and will be a late call for Sunday's showdown with Paris FC. The midfielder has mostly been a bench piece this season and hasn't come off the bench in his last six available matches, so his possible absence shouldn't shake up Racing's starting XI.
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