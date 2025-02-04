Mathis Amougou News: Signs with Chelsea

Amougou has completed a transfer to Chelsea from St. Etienne, according to his club.

Amougou has found a new home, having joined English side Chelsea from St. Etienne. He started in nine of his 17 appearances this season, although he didn't see a single-goal contribution, with most of his work coming on the defensive side of the ball. He is joining a team loaded with youth talent and could struggle to find time with the club immediately, likely more of a player for the future for the Blues and is stuck in a rotational to a reserve role this season.