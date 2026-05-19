Mathys Silistrie News: Eight saves in defeat

Silistrie registered eight saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Marseille.

Silistrie came up with eight saves in Sunday's 3-1 loss at Marseille but was at fault on the game-changing moment in the 10th minute, as his clearance attempt was blocked straight by Amine Gouiri into an empty net. He had no shot on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's early opener in the second minute or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's chipped finish in the 55th minute, with Marseille's suffocating press driving all three goals. Silistrie wraps up his season with two appearances, eight saves and three clearances while serving as Rennes' backup keeper.