Mathys Tel Injury: Could be available after break
Tel (thigh) could be available after the international when Tottenham take on Sunderland on Sunday, April 12, according to Alasdair Gold of Football.London.
Even though Tel had to withdraw from the France squad following the injury he sustained in the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, further tests indicated the injury isn't serious. Therefore, as long as Tel rests and doesn't suffer further setbacks, he could be available for the Spurs once they resume their EPL campaign. Tel has three goals on 24 appearances (nine starts) in the Premier League this season.
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