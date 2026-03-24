Mathys Tel Injury: Joins French Espoirs

Tel (undisclosed) looks to be fine after being forced off in Sunday's loss to Nottingham Forest with an undisclosed injury, as the club confirmed he is joining the French Espoirs for international duty.

Tel was forced off in the second half of Sunday's loss to Nottingham Forest with what looked like an injury, but it turned out to be minor since he is joining the French Espoirs for international duty. That is a big boost for both Spurs and France, as he is a key piece for both squads and they will need him healthy for what is ahead, especially Tottenham in its fight to avoid relegation by the end of the campaign.