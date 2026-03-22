Mathys Tel Injury: Leaves with apparent injury
Tel was forced off the field in the 67th minute of Sunday's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest due to an apparent injury.
Tel would play over the hour mark, but would be taken off soon after, suffering what appears to have been an injury. This is a concern for the club after he has proven to be one of their best players over the past few games. The club cannot really lose another player to injury as they fight the relegation battle, hoping it is only a minor issue and he can return after the break.
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