Mathys Tel Injury: Leaves with injury

Tel was forced off the field in the 67th minute of Sunday's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest due to an injury and will be assessed to see if he can join the U21 France team for international duty, according to assistant coach Bruno Saltor, per Dom Smith from The Standard. "We are still assessing and will see if he can go with the [France] national team."

Tel would play over the hour mark, but would be taken off soon after, suffering an undisclosed injury. This is a concern for the club after he has proven to be one of their best players over the past few games. The club cannot really lose another player to injury as they fight the relegation battle, hoping it is only a minor issue and that the assessments will allow him to join the U21 France squad or return right after the break for the Spurs if he misses out.